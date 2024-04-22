50 Cent says "it's a wrap" for Quavo if he doesn't respond to Chris Brown's "Weakest Link" diss

50 Cent listened to "Weakest Link," Chris Brown's diss track to Quavo, and thinks it's time the Migos rapper responds.

He took to Instagram to share his reaction to the song and his belief that Quavo will lose the battle if he doesn't bite back strong.

"Oh my God i just heard this, if Quavo don't come with some heat it's a wrap," 50 wrote. "First the Fatboys break up now this!"

On "Weakest Link," released Friday, Brown takes jabs at Quavo and his rumored romance with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. He also says he had a fling with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo and suggests many wished it was him, not Takeoff, who passed away.

While Quavo has not responded with a song, he's posted a viral of photo of Young Thug in court looking bothered.

Chris' song continues a back-and-forth that includes his 11:11 cut "Freak." Quavo responded with "Tender," and Breezy's "Weakest Link" came after.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.