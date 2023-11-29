50 Cent offers to buy REVOLT after Diddy resigns as chairman

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Not long after news broke that Diddy would be stepping away from his role as chairman of his media company and network, REVOLT, 50 Cent is throwing his hat in the ring as a potential buyer.

The rapper offered up a not-so-substantial amount of money with hopes Diddy would hand the company over to him.

"I'll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out," 50 wrote alongside a snapshot of a news report of Diddy's resignation.

Adding that he'll give the producer "a few dollars for it," 50 said, "Sell it to me, then we can be friends."

"I'm serious call my phone," he said.

50's proposal follows a statement released by REVOLT amid sexual abuse claims against Diddy, explaining his decision to step away.

"While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people," the note reads in part.

Earlier this month, a bombshell lawsuit, filed by Diddy's former partner, singer Cassie, was made public revealing allegations of yearslong sexual abuse and assault. They settled the suit a day after it was filed but more women came forward alleging similar claims of abuse.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!