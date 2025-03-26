50 Cent granted lease to build sports and entertainment venue in Shreveport

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

50 Cent's plan to create a sports and entertainment event venue is coming to fruition, according to Shreveport Times. The Shreveport City Council approved his 45-year lease of Stageworks Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to transforming the building.

The lease will be good for 30 years and can be extended by another 15. 50's G-Unit Films & Televisions company is responsible for maintenance and operational costs of the facility, which will feature boxing, basketball, auto shows, concerts, business meetings and more.

"I just want to say — in the short period of time, I've come to like the people of Shreveport in a different way. It feels like home for me, and eventually it'll be home because I have some work to do," 50 said, per Shreveport Times. "I remember [Councilman] Alan [Jackson], the first time I spoke to him after Humor & Harmony, the first thing he said was, 'Well, what's next?' and I was like, 'I think I need to talk to Tourism. I think I need to talk to all of these other people to build it out.'"

"I'm excited about building those thing. ... I promise you, I'll over deliver with Shreveport," he continued. "Like you see, it was filled to capacity when we was here for Humor & Harmony. I have programs and plans for the facilities, so you'll be able to look at the things that are happening throughout the year, and it'll be actively used in a different way."

50 shared a post announcing the news on Instagram, writing in the caption, "All Roads Lead to shreveport! stop hating its show time."

