50 Cent explains why Michael Rainey Jr. didn't know 'Power Book II: Ghost' ﻿was coming to an end

The announcement about Power Book II: Ghost's upcoming final season took star Michael Rainey Jr. by surprise, as he claims he learned about the news along with the rest of the world.

"Don't ask me nothing idk what's going on in them offices lmao they Trippin. Final season otw tho I guess," he said on his Instagram Story. He then reposted a tweet from TV writer L. Darian, which claimed he "ain't hear from STARZ or Lionsgate once about the show."

50 Cent got wind of Michael's posts via a TMZ article, and took to his socials to address the matter and clear up any rumors. He says Michael was unaware of the show's future because he simply does not "answer his phone."

Michael plays Tariq St. Patrick in Power Book II: Ghost, which will end with a two-part finale. The first premieres June 7 on STARZ while the second airs on September 6.

