50 Cent, Cam'ron and Joe Budden to headline 2024 Select Con

50 Cent, Cam'ron and Joe Budden have been tapped to appear at the 2024 Select Con, a creator conference hosted by UnitedMasters. 50 will take the stage for a conversation with founder Steve Stoute, according to Instagram. The chat, The Source reports, is part of the Mogul Talk series, during which Cam and Joe will also speak.

In addition to the celebrity appearances, Select Con, which is intended to show people "the route to independence," will feature panels, activations and performances, including one from Cleotrapa.

Hosted by Speedy Morman and Ivy Rivera, Select Con is slated to take place Oct. 24 at Zerospace in Brooklyn from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's a free event, but entry is first come, first served. This year's theme is Entrepreneurship Beyond Music.

"We created SelectCon to be more than just a conference. It's a movement that's reshaping how artists and entrepreneurs view themselves and their potential," Stoute said in a statement, according to Vibe. "This year's lineup embodies the evolution of creativity into real-world impact, and I'm excited to bring this conversation back to New York City."

UnitedMasters adds on Instagram, "This is your chance to soak up knowledge from successful innovators and trailblazers who have pioneered entrepreneurial success beyond music, witness electric performances from some of the hottest independent artists in the game, and network with fellow artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs. You will not want to miss it!"

