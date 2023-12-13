50 Cent brings his G-Unit film & TV studios to Louisiana

50 Cent is looking to compile a fresh roster of film and TV employees for the opening of his G-Unit studios in Louisiana.

He announced the new production space on Instagram Wednesday morning, writing that the studio found its official home in the Bayou State.

"All Roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television," 50 said.

According to ABC affiliate KTBS, Shreveport City Council members voted December 12 to lease its Millennium Studios to the rapper.

"Millennium Studios brings a whole new, fresh breath of fresh air to our city, to this region. It's going to be great, this was a big deal today," Councilman James Green said of 50's ordinance approval.

The lease agreement is for 30 years with an option to renew for an additional 15 years thereafter. There's one stipulation to keep G-Unit in the building: 50 and his crew must be actively producing shows with no lapses of more than 180 days.

"We're delighted and we look forward to working with G-Unit and really helping to restart the film and video industry in Shreveport," Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

The G-Unit team is scheduled to take over the building January 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.