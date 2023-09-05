50 Cent again compares Chris Brown to Michael Jackson, says he's "the best"

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Jamia Pugh

If there's any musical artist who 50 Cent will give props to, it's Chris Brown.

The rapper doubled down on his claims that Chris is the next best thing following the legendary Michael Jackson in a social media post.

50 took to Instagram with a painting of the two performers staring at one another, with Michael passing a crown off to Chris, seemingly to symbolize MJ handing over the metaphoric crown of greatness.

"I like this, I want a painting like this in black and white," 50 wrote. "@chrisbrownofficial is really the best s*** we got out here, but nobody will say it so I gotta say it."

It's not the first time the "Many Men" rapper compared Chris to MJ. According to HiphopDX, 50 said in 2019 that he thought Chris was "better" than MJ.

"CB better then MJ to me now," he wrote, followed by a statement that sparked controversy by fellow entertainers online. "I can't believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty," 50 said, to which rapper Waka Flocka Flame commented, "S*** not funny."

50's special painting request seemed to have been fulfilled, for he later posted a black-and-white version of the original portrait.

"How dope is this, CB and MJ," 50 wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

