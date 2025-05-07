4 women file lawsuit accusing Smokey Robinson of rape and sexual assault

Singer Smokey Robinson is being accused of sexual battery, assault and creating a hostile work environment in lawsuit filed Tuesday by lawyers representing four of his former housekeepers.

The four women -- all of whom are listed as Jane Does -- are accusing the Motown artist of unwanted acts toward them. Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, is also listed as a defendant in the suit.

Good Morning America has reached out to representatives for the couple.

Jane Doe 1 worked for Robinson as a housekeeper at his Chatsworth residence in Los Angeles, California, from January 2023 to February 2024, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that Robinson first sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1 in March 2023 and the assault continued until her "forced resignation in February 2024."

Jane Doe 2 worked as a housekeeper at Robinson's Chatsworth home from around May 2014 to February 2020, the complaint said, and she is accusing Robinson of "repeated sexual assaults and harassment." She is accusing Frances Robinson of "failing to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent" her husband's "deviant misconduct."

Jane Doe 2 is also accusing Frances Robinson of perpetuating a "hostile work environment," which included screaming at her and "using ethnically pejorative words and language," the suit said.

Jane Doe 3, who worked for Robinson as a housekeeper between February 2012 and April 2024, is also accusing Robinson of sexual harassment, assault and rape, the suit said, while accusing Frances Robinson of perpetuating a "hostile work environment."

Jane Doe 4 was not only a housekeeper for Robinson at his Chatsworth residence from October 2006 to April 2024, but she was also a personal assistant to Frances Robinson, the suit said. She claimed in the complaint that Robinson first sexually assaulted her in 2007 when she accompanied him to his Las Vegas home -- and the unwanted sexual advances continued until she resigned.

According to the suit, all four women were "unwilling to report" Robinson's alleged acts to authorities due to their "fear of losing" their livelihood, while bringing "reprisal, public embarrassment, shame and humiliation" to them and their families.

The women are seeking a sum of no less than $50 million in damages to all causes of action, as well as a jury trial.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles, three of the four plaintiffs were present while the fourth appeared remotely.

Attorney John Harris, who is representing the women, detailed the principal causes of action against Robinson and called the singer's alleged acts "despicable and reprehensible misconduct."

"Our four clients have a common thread. They're Hispanic women who are employed as housekeepers by the Robinsons, earning below minimum wage," he said.

"These courageous four women have collectively decided to come forward and share their experiences of being sexually assaulted by Mr. Smokey Robinson and stand up for their rights as well as the rights of other women, particularly those that may be victimized by him in the future," Harris added, calling the lawsuit "the first step of their journey to achieve that."

During the question-and-answer portion of the press conference, attorneys for the Jane Does said they haven't heard from Robinson and said he hasn't responded to the complaint or any of the allegations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.