The 38th Stellar Gospel Awards to air on BET August 6

Central City Productions

By Jamia Pugh

Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard hosted the 38th Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Deemed the "greatest night in gospel music," the annual celebration highlights the contributions and achievements of gospel music artists and industry professionals.

The ceremony, which took place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, July 15, featured appearances and performances by Kierra Sheard, who opened the show with "Miracles;" Cece Winans, who received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award; Marvin SappErica Campbell and Pastor Shirley Caesar.

A special Reunion Tour preview united Tye TribbettKirk Franklin and Israel Houghton; the trio is set to hit the road alongside a few others starting October 1.

Pastor Mike Jr. swept the night with eight award wins, including Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year for "Impossible."

The 38th Stellar Awards airs August 6 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!