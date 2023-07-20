The 38th Stellar Gospel Awards to air on BET August 6

Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard hosted the 38th Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Deemed the "greatest night in gospel music," the annual celebration highlights the contributions and achievements of gospel music artists and industry professionals.

The ceremony, which took place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, July 15, featured appearances and performances by Kierra Sheard, who opened the show with "Miracles;" Cece Winans, who received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award; Marvin Sapp, Erica Campbell and Pastor Shirley Caesar.

A special Reunion Tour preview united Tye Tribbett, Kirk Franklin and Israel Houghton; the trio is set to hit the road alongside a few others starting October 1.

Pastor Mike Jr. swept the night with eight award wins, including Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year for "Impossible."

The 38th Stellar Awards airs August 6 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.