The 30 most popular homes for sale in Dalton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Dalton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1594 Goswick Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 433
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,642
- Price per square foot: $155.30
- See 1594 Goswick Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#2. 4978 Standifer Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Views: 344
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,532
- Price per square foot: $128.36
- See 4978 Standifer Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
#3. 422 Palisade Way, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Views: 292
- List price: $500,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,867
- Price per square foot: $267.81
- See 422 Palisade Way, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
#4. 1113 Mount Vernon Rd Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Views: 273
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,192
- Price per square foot: $109.65
- See 1113 Mount Vernon Rd Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com
#5. 1489 Smyrna Church Road Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 254
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,736
- Price per square foot: $87.68
- See 1489 Smyrna Church Road Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#6. 2115 Kings Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Views: 185
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,564
- Price per square foot: $111.89
- See 2115 Kings Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
#7. 1815 City View St, Dalton, GA 30720
- Views: 183
- List price: $153,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,102
- Price per square foot: $138.84
- See 1815 City View St, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
#8. 2200 Ridge Rd, SE Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 169
- List price: $525,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,080
- Price per square foot: $486.11
- See 2200 Ridge Rd, SE Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#9. 115 Wooten Drive Dr, Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 154
- List price: $179,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,050
- Price per square foot: $170.48
- See 115 Wooten Drive Dr, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#10. 241 Angus Road Rd, Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 149
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,637
- Price per square foot: $149.66
- See 241 Angus Road Rd, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#11. 566 Old Grade Rd, Resaca, GA 30735
- Views: 143
- List price: $780,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,528
- Price per square foot: $308.54
- See 566 Old Grade Rd, Resaca, GA 30735 on Redfin.com
#12. 1482 Mineral Springs Road Rd, Dalton, GA 30720
- Views: 135
- List price: $369,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,206
- Price per square foot: $115.38
- See 1482 Mineral Springs Road Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
#13. 716 Bull Run Dr, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Views: 134
- List price: $229,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,685
- Price per square foot: $136.44
- See 716 Bull Run Dr, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com
#14. 104 SE Riverview Dr, Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 128
- List price: $187,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $125.00
- See 104 SE Riverview Dr, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#15. 949 Fox Bridge Rd, Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 126
- List price: $80,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,152
- Price per square foot: $69.44
- See 949 Fox Bridge Rd, Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#16. 1597 Beaverdale Rd, NE Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 126
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $215.95
- See 1597 Beaverdale Rd, NE Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#17. 357 Katie Ln, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 125
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $171.88
- See 357 Katie Ln, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#18. 219 Lineman Way, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Views: 125
- List price: $269,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,664
- Price per square foot: $162.20
- See 219 Lineman Way, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com
#19. 231 Sequoyah Drive Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 124
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,976
- Price per square foot: $164.47
- See 231 Sequoyah Drive Dr, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#20. 316 Mt Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 123
- List price: $339,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,385
- Price per square foot: $142.35
- See 316 Mt Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#21. 503 Appaloosa Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Views: 121
- List price: $435,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,520
- Price per square foot: $172.62
- See 503 Appaloosa Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
#22. 4950 Standifer Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Views: 118
- List price: $412,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,782
- Price per square foot: $231.20
- See 4950 Standifer Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
#23. 194 Cagle Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 116
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,236
- Price per square foot: $80.91
- See 194 Cagle Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#24. 1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Views: 115
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,742
- Price per square foot: $281.23
- See 1868 E Emerson Rd, Cohutta, GA 30710 on Redfin.com
#25. 337 Allen Rd Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 115
- List price: $560,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $233.33
- See 337 Allen Rd Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#26. 222 Floodtown Road Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 113
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,805
- Price per square foot: $157.42
- See 222 Floodtown Road Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
#27. 203 S Cherry St, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Views: 106
- List price: $320,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,884
- Price per square foot: $169.85
- See 203 S Cherry St, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755 on Redfin.com
#28. 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720
- Views: 106
- List price: $465,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,032
- Price per square foot: $153.36
- See 2001 Eagle Point Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 on Redfin.com
#29. 2028 Rinda Drive Dr, E Dalton, GA 30721
- Views: 104
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $144.39
- See 2028 Rinda Drive Dr, E Dalton, GA 30721 on Redfin.com
#30. 381 Worley Mill Cir, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Views: 103
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,072
- Price per square foot: $214.55
- See 381 Worley Mill Cir, Chatsworth, GA 30705 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.