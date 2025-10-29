The 30 most popular homes for sale in Columbus, Georgia

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Columbus, Georgia metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 4709 Rowland Ave, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 271
- List price: $119,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $79.30
#2. 7777 Ga Highway, 315 Cataula, GA 31804
- Views: 267
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,825
- Price per square foot: $191.78
#3. 1934 Woodmont Dr, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 246
- List price: $109,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,597
- Price per square foot: $68.82
#4. 4414 Curry St, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 239
- List price: $119,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,362
- Price per square foot: $87.37
#5. 205 S Mcdougald Ave, Pine Mountain, GA 31822
- Views: 220
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,548
- Price per square foot: $74.69
#6. 2520 Harwich Cir, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 219
- List price: $189,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,854
- Price per square foot: $101.94
#7. 2209 8th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867
- Views: 218
- List price: $166,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727
- Price per square foot: $96.12
#8. 130 Sycamore Ct, Columbus, GA 31906
- Views: 199
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,368
- Price per square foot: $91.37
#9. 1054 Lawyers Ln, Columbus, GA 31906
- Views: 197
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,528
- Price per square foot: $111.19
#10. 4248 Yates Dr, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 192
- List price: $269,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,661
- Price per square foot: $101.28
#11. 9 Libby Ct, Columbus, GA 31909
- Views: 190
- List price: $334,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,627
- Price per square foot: $205.84
#12. 5526 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 187
- List price: $55,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,293
- Price per square foot: $42.54
#13. 8485 Liberty Hall Dr, Midland, GA 31820
- Views: 177
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,152
- Price per square foot: $158.60
#14. 349 New Hope Rd, Mauk, GA 31058
- Views: 174
- List price: $219,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792
- Price per square foot: $122.21
#15. 15635 Us Highway, 27 N Hamilton, GA 31811
- Views: 170
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,110
- Price per square foot: $80.39
#16. 1221 16th Ave, Phenix City, AL 36867
- Views: 166
- List price: $41,999
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,260
- Price per square foot: $33.33
#17. 38 Ross Ave, Columbus, GA 31903
- Views: 166
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017
- Price per square foot: $49.58
#18. 5532 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 161
- List price: $60,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404
- Price per square foot: $42.74
#19. 27 Lakewood Pl, Phenix City, AL 36867
- Views: 160
- List price: $194,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727
- Price per square foot: $112.85
#20. 2205 Willard St, Columbus, GA 31906
- Views: 156
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,793
- Price per square foot: $83.60
#21. 2901 Summerville Rd, Phenix City, AL 36867
- Views: 156
- List price: $410,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,374
- Price per square foot: $121.52
#22. 30 S 8th Ave, Woodland, GA 31836
- Views: 150
- List price: $79,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,476
- Price per square foot: $54.13
#23. 7168 Pine Wood Ct, Columbus, GA 31909
- Views: 150
- List price: $564,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,879
- Price per square foot: $196.21
#24. 2835 Thomas St, Columbus, GA 31906
- Views: 148
- List price: $45,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,004
- Price per square foot: $44.82
#25. 254 21st Ave, Columbus, GA 31903
- Views: 145
- List price: $105,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $79.19
#26. 22 Nettle Ct, Columbus, GA 31909
- Views: 143
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,146
- Price per square foot: $118.83
#27. 3435 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31906
- Views: 142
- List price: $79,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 944
- Price per square foot: $83.69
#28. 2193 Shelby St, Columbus, GA 31903
- Views: 141
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,515
- Price per square foot: $66.01
#29. 18 Peppertree Ct, Columbus, GA 31909
- Views: 139
- List price: $210,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,510
- Price per square foot: $139.07
#30. 418 Henson Ave, Columbus, GA 31907
- Views: 138
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,872
- Price per square foot: $117.52
