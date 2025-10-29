The 30 most popular homes for sale in Augusta

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Deltona, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Augusta metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 4704 Southwind Rd, Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 1,116

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,536

- Price per square foot: $147.87

- See 4704 Southwind Rd, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#2. 513 W, Crystal Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 344

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,350

- Price per square foot: $170.17

- See 513 W, Crystal Martinez, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

#3. 415 Stonewall Dr, Thomson, GA 30824

- Views: 283

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 415 Stonewall Dr, Thomson, GA 30824 on Redfin.com

#4. 452 Murphy St, Midville, GA 30441

- Views: 266

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 452 Murphy St, Midville, GA 30441 on Redfin.com

#5. 2704, Lakewood Augusta, GA 30904

- Views: 252

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,499

- Price per square foot: $94.04

- See 2704, Lakewood Augusta, GA 30904 on Redfin.com

#6. 1469, Clark Augusta, GA 30906

- Views: 244

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,944

- Price per square foot: $77.16

- See 1469, Clark Augusta, GA 30906 on Redfin.com

#7. 1404 Reynolds, Farm Grovetown, GA 30813

- Views: 242

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,701

- Price per square foot: $205.76

- See 1404 Reynolds, Farm Grovetown, GA 30813 on Redfin.com

#8. 2712 Fair Oak Ct, Hephzibah, GA 30815

- Views: 237

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,679

- Price per square foot: $74.45

- See 2712 Fair Oak Ct, Hephzibah, GA 30815 on Redfin.com

#9. 2154, Bayvale Augusta, GA 30909

- Views: 234

- List price: $80,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,438

- Price per square foot: $55.63

- See 2154, Bayvale Augusta, GA 30909 on Redfin.com

#10. 2950 N Columbia Hwy, Aiken, SC 29805

- Views: 232

- List price: $106,645

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,848

- Price per square foot: $57.71

- See 2950 N Columbia Hwy, Aiken, SC 29805 on Redfin.com

#11. 3506, Gamble Aiken, SC 29801

- Views: 226

- List price: $274,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,494

- Price per square foot: $184.00

- See 3506, Gamble Aiken, SC 29801 on Redfin.com

#12. 4521, Zola Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 209

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $89.03

- See 4521, Zola Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#13. 4750 Maple, Spg Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 206

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390

- Price per square foot: $186.98

- See 4750 Maple, Spg Martinez, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

#14. 864 Hickory, Rdg Aiken, SC 29803

- Views: 206

- List price: $299,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,202

- Price per square foot: $136.01

- See 864 Hickory, Rdg Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

#15. 1432, Issac Hephzibah, GA 30815

- Views: 202

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,066

- Price per square foot: $104.34

- See 1432, Issac Hephzibah, GA 30815 on Redfin.com

#16. 2135 Fort Creek Rd, SE Dearing, GA 30808

- Views: 199

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,746

- Price per square foot: $143.13

- See 2135 Fort Creek Rd, SE Dearing, GA 30808 on Redfin.com

#17. 1319, Weedon Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 199

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,696

- Price per square foot: $128.52

- See 1319, Weedon Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#18. Pleasantview, A Augusta, GA 30907

- Views: 197

- List price: $252,374

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,667

- Price per square foot: $151.39

- See Pleasantview, A Augusta, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

#19. 331 Old, Thicket Aiken, SC 29803

- Views: 197

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,222

- Price per square foot: $111.70

- See 331 Old, Thicket Aiken, SC 29803 on Redfin.com

#20. 4569, Gray Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 192

- List price: $499,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,939

- Price per square foot: $170.13

- See 4569, Gray Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#21. 4686 Cutter, Ml Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 191

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600

- Price per square foot: $168.69

- See 4686 Cutter, Ml Martinez, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

#22. 1210, Murphy Augusta, GA 30904

- Views: 190

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,862

- Price per square foot: $80.56

- See 1210, Murphy Augusta, GA 30904 on Redfin.com

#23. 2419, Friar Augusta, GA 30906

- Views: 188

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,377

- Price per square foot: $87.15

- See 2419, Friar Augusta, GA 30906 on Redfin.com

#24. 1964 Bunting, North Augusta, SC 29841

- Views: 185

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,672

- Price per square foot: $194.32

- See 1964 Bunting, North Augusta, SC 29841 on Redfin.com

#25. 4489, Woodberry Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 185

- List price: $494,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,972

- Price per square foot: $166.55

- See 4489, Woodberry Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#26. 1248 Berkley Hills, Pass Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 182

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,218

- Price per square foot: $169.07

- See 1248 Berkley Hills, Pass Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#27. 580 Country Place Ln, Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 182

- List price: $374,400

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,596

- Price per square foot: $144.22

- See 580 Country Place Ln, Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

#28. 509 Carolyn Cir, North Augusta, SC 29841

- Views: 180

- List price: $227,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,102

- Price per square foot: $206.44

- See 509 Carolyn Cir, North Augusta, SC 29841 on Redfin.com

#29. 4766 Red Leaf Ct, Martinez, GA 30907

- Views: 179

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $156.25

- See 4766 Red Leaf Ct, Martinez, GA 30907 on Redfin.com

#30. 787, Springbrook Evans, GA 30809

- Views: 175

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,312

- Price per square foot: $164.32

- See 787, Springbrook Evans, GA 30809 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.