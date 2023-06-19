21 Savage hosts basketball camp in hometown of Atlanta

21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation teamed up with Freedom Is a Choice Inc. to host a youth basketball camp in his hometown in DeKalb County, Georgia, on June 18.

Geared toward 10- to 13-year-olds with a similar background as Savage and fathers who are currently behind bars, the event was held to help the aspiring ballers polish their skills and get them ready to compete at a higher level, with assistance from some professional players.

Portland Trail Blazers' Nassir Little, NCAA champion Flau'jae Johnson, NBA G League player London Johnson, and the Orlando Magic's Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris all lent their knowledge to the camp's attendees.

The basketball camp was held on Father's Day, one day after 21's headlining set at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash ATL. He brought out J. Cole for their hit "a lot" and performed "Bartier Carti" with Cardi B.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.