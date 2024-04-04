21 Savage enlists Brent Faiyaz for "should've wore a bonnet" video

After performing their track "should've wore a bonnet" on Saturday Night Live, 21 Savage and Brent Faiyaz have come together for its music video.

The visual, directed by Hidji, sees the stars at a party filled with beautiful women, with certain scenes shown from their perspective. "Drop your dot, you know I'm comin'/ Lace front f***** up, you should've wore your bonnet," 21 raps.

"Should've wore a bonnet" is the latest visual from 21's American Dream album, following "Redrum." The record includes collaborations with Travis Scott, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Summer Walker and Mariah the Scientist.

21 Savage will support the album with a tour kicking off May 1 in Vancouver and wrapping up June 15 in Atlanta. Lil Harold, Nardo Wick and J.I.D. are his special guests.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

