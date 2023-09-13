2023 MTV VMAs: Stars celebrate hip-hop 50th anniversary, Diddy honored and more

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was nothing short of a party.

Airing live on Tuesday, September 12 from New Jersey's Prudential Center, the star-packed performer lineup included emcee Nicki Minaj, Future, Metro Boomin, Swae Lee, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and NAV -- just to name a few.

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Lil Wayne kicked off the show with an energetic performance of "Uproar" and his new single "Kat Food." Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also performed their new collab "BONGOS" and Nicki Minaj treated audiences to her latest hit "Last Time That I Saw You" and previewed a new song from her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album.

Awards-wise, the legendary Mary J. Blige introduced Sean "Diddy" Combs who was presented with the Global Icon award. He performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Bad Boy for Life," "Mo Money Mo Problems," "Last Night" and other notable tracks. Keyshia Cole, Yung Miami, his son King Combs, eldest daughter Chance and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila each also joined the rapper on stage at various points.

Ice Spice took home the coveted Best New Artist, Nicki snagged Best Hip-Hop, Best R&B went to SZA for "Shirt," and Best Afrobeats went to Rema and Selena Gomez for "Calm Down."

To end the night, rap royalty ascended on the stage for the finale performance. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five got things started with the iconic "The Message." Nicki owned with "Itty Bitty Piggy" and Lil Wayne with "A Milli." Doug. E Fresh and Slick Rick also graced the stage, in addition to LL Cool J with his old school hits "I'm Bad" and "Mama Said Knock You Out." To close it out, Darryl McDaniel went through a few Run-DMC classics, ending with "Walk This Way."

