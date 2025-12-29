The 20 most affordable cities in Georgia to buy a house

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Homeownership is fundamental to the American dream. It offers wealth, security, community, and countless other benefits. Yet for many Georgia residents, the dream feels increasingly out of reach—even as incomes rise and mortgage rates fall. Near-record prices have made homes hard to come by and often even harder to afford, leaving buyers and sellers stuck and younger generations priced out.

But affordable pockets still exist. In cities across the state, residents can comfortably spend around 30% of their income or less on housing, which is widely considered the affordable threshold.

To find out where these cities are, Redfin Real Estate ranked the most affordable cities in Georgia, based on their local payment to income ratios. All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most affordable cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. Evans, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 25.1%

- Median sale price: $414,966

- Median household income: $126,767

- Income needed to buy: $105,967

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,649

- See homes for sale in Evans on Redfin.com

#2. Martinez, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 25.2%

- Median sale price: $281,824

- Median household income: $85,617

- Income needed to buy: $71,967

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,799

- See homes for sale in Martinez on Redfin.com

#3. Warner Robins, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 28.5%

- Median sale price: $244,713

- Median household income: $65,715

- Income needed to buy: $62,491

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,562

- See homes for sale in Warner Robins on Redfin.com

#4. Redan, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 29.4%

- Median sale price: $243,028

- Median household income: $63,226

- Income needed to buy: $62,060

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,552

- See homes for sale in Redan on Redfin.com

#5. South Fulton, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 30.8%

- Median sale price: $329,149

- Median household income: $81,798

- Income needed to buy: $84,052

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,101

- See homes for sale in South Fulton on Redfin.com

#6. Mableton, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 31.9%

- Median sale price: $352,916

- Median household income: $84,662

- Income needed to buy: $90,122

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,253

- See homes for sale in Mableton on Redfin.com

#7. McDonough, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 32.0%

- Median sale price: $324,477

- Median household income: $77,734

- Income needed to buy: $82,859

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,071

- See homes for sale in McDonough on Redfin.com

#8. Stockbridge, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 32.9%

- Median sale price: $303,357

- Median household income: $70,579

- Income needed to buy: $77,466

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,937

- See homes for sale in Stockbridge on Redfin.com

#9. Pooler, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 33.0%

- Median sale price: $393,830

- Median household income: $91,497

- Income needed to buy: $100,570

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,514

- See homes for sale in Pooler on Redfin.com

#10. Douglasville, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 35.2%

- Median sale price: $352,244

- Median household income: $76,591

- Income needed to buy: $89,950

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,249

- See homes for sale in Douglasville on Redfin.com

#11. Newnan, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 36.0%

- Median sale price: $377,084

- Median household income: $80,299

- Income needed to buy: $96,293

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,407

- See homes for sale in Newnan on Redfin.com

#12. Johns Creek, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 36.7%

- Median sale price: $767,807

- Median household income: $160,185

- Income needed to buy: $196,069

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $4,902

- See homes for sale in Johns Creek on Redfin.com

#13. Woodstock, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 37.5%

- Median sale price: $515,228

- Median household income: $105,396

- Income needed to buy: $131,570

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,289

- See homes for sale in Woodstock on Redfin.com

#14. Kennesaw, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 38.3%

- Median sale price: $398,936

- Median household income: $79,759

- Income needed to buy: $101,873

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,547

- See homes for sale in Kennesaw on Redfin.com

#15. Peachtree City, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 40.3%

- Median sale price: $585,639

- Median household income: $111,421

- Income needed to buy: $149,551

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,739

- See homes for sale in Peachtree City on Redfin.com

#16. Duluth, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 42.3%

- Median sale price: $527,252

- Median household income: $95,580

- Income needed to buy: $134,640

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,366

- See homes for sale in Duluth on Redfin.com

#17. Tucker, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 42.4%

- Median sale price: $448,697

- Median household income: $81,141

- Income needed to buy: $114,581

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,865

- See homes for sale in Tucker on Redfin.com

#18. Smyrna, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 43.0%

- Median sale price: $542,698

- Median household income: $96,780

- Income needed to buy: $138,585

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,465

- See homes for sale in Smyrna on Redfin.com

#19. Canton, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 44.4%

- Median sale price: $473,121

- Median household income: $81,642

- Income needed to buy: $120,817

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,020

- See homes for sale in Canton on Redfin.com

#20. Roswell, Georgia

- Payment to income ratio: 46.0%

- Median sale price: $747,570

- Median household income: $124,422

- Income needed to buy: $190,902

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $4,773

- See homes for sale in Roswell on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.