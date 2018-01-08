Let’s be More Than Pink, Atlanta! Join the KISS 104.1 team NOW and walk with Art Terrell, Sasha The Diva and more of your favorite KISS 104.1 family members in the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, May 5.

Komen Greater Atlanta More Than Pink Walk

Saturday, May 5

7:00 AM Registration and Site Open

8:00 AM Opening Ceremony and Walk Begins

Lenox Square, Atlanta, GA

Funds raised by the Walk will provide breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them in our community and will fund cutting-edge research to find the cures.

Join Our Team

Thanks to out sponsor:

