Posted: January 08, 2018

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Let’s be More Than Pink, Atlanta! Join the KISS 104.1 team NOW and walk with Art Terrell, Sasha The Diva and more of your favorite KISS 104.1 family members in the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, May 5.

Komen Greater Atlanta More Than Pink Walk
Saturday, May 5 

7:00 AM Registration and Site Open

8:00 AM Opening Ceremony and Walk Begins
Lenox Square, Atlanta, GA 

Funds raised by the Walk will provide breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them in our community and will fund cutting-edge research to find the cures.  

Join the KISS 104.1 team NOW

Join Our Team



Thanks to out sponsor:


Northside Hospital Cancer Institute

