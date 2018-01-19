Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 26, 2018

Whitney Houston's cousin slams Kanye West for using photo of her drug-covered bathroom

Comments
What You Need To Know About Whitney Houston

By Alexia Fernandez

People

    

Whitney Houston‘s cousin is hitting back at Kanye West for using a photo of the late singer’s drug-covered bathroom as the cover for Pusha T’s new album.

    

» RELATED: Documentary: Whitney Houston was sexually abused by cousin Dee Dee Warwick

Damon Elliott spoke to PEOPLE about the rapper’s decision to spend $85,000 on a photo that depicted Houston’s bathroom covered in drug-covered spoons and drug paraphernalia for Pusha T’s album “DAYTONA” — which West produced.

    

Elliott says he didn’t find out about the album artwork until his daughter called him.

    

“[She was] frantic. She sent me this picture from the album cover and I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago,” says Elliot.

    


    

“I was actually in shock because I’m in the music business,” he continues, adding he had worked with West, 40, on a Keyshia Cole song.

    

“I’ve watched the train wreck happening, but I didn’t think he’d go this far in invading someone’s family privacy,” says Elliott, referencing West’s recent scandals on social media.

    
Comments
 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation