Offset wants his followers to know that he’s ready to make a change.

After Offset and his estranged wife Cardi B reunited for a romantic vacation in Puerto Rico on Friday, the Migos rapper, 27, appeared to make a public declaration that he’s ready for a new chapter by quoting Michael Jackson’s 1987 classic “Man in the Mirror” on Instagram.

“I’m searching for the man in the mirror / I’m asking him to change his ways,” he wrote on Friday, captioning a photo of him dressed in a sequin jacket and sparkly headpiece inspired by the late King of Pop.

The post came just two weeks after Cardi, 26, announced their split following one year of marriage.

Also on Friday, the two were spotted riding a Jet Ski together during their getaway in Puerto Rico.

Both had been sharing videos from their trip on their respective Instagram Stories, though they did not mention nor feature each other in their footage.

A shot of them together, which was obtained by TMZ, showed the duo smiling while riding the waves. Rocking a white swimsuit and blonde hair, the mother of one wrapped her arms around Offset, who was dressed in star-patterned swim trunks.

Cardi was not wearing her 8-carat diamond engagement ring — or any ring — on her left hand.

Later, Offset was spotted cheering Cardi on as she performed at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, according to video published by TMZ.

On Dec. 5, Cardi announced in a since-deleted Instagram video that she and Offset, who share 5-month-old daughter Kulture, had been “trying to work things out” but ultimately “grew out of love.”

Speaking with her fans and followers candidly, the rapper said, “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” adding, “It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset begged for Cardi’s forgiveness in a video message that was shared around the time of his birthday on Dec. 14.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi. We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy,” he said.

Amid infidelity rumors that continued to plague their public relationship, Offset shared, “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.”

Then, Offset offered a very public olive branch to his estranged wife — crashing her headlining performance at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles with three boxes consisting of 2,000 stem roses worth $15,000. The elaborate design from Venus ET Fleur spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi.”

“In front of the world, I love you,” Offset said, begging her to reignite their romance.

His gesture didn’t seem to work as Cardi appeared irritated and responded to Offset at length off the microphone.

The father of four later spoke about his move on social media, writing on Twitter, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

“Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheesh,” he added.

During a recent interview with Extra, which occurred shortly after Offset shared that all he wanted was to spend the holidays with their daughter, Cardi said her Christmas plans are still up in the air.

“Everyone wants to spend time with Kulture, so it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, where am I going to spend it?’ ” she remarked.

Despite the drama surrounding Offset’s numerous public pleas to get her back, Cardi shared that “everything is good” with her. “I’m very excited for 2019 — I just feel like it’s going to be a reset,” she continued, adding that 2018 “was the good, bad, and the ugly year.”

Expanding on the crazy time in her life, Cardi revealed there was “a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.”