Posted: January 12, 2019

Lecrae, Koryn Hawthorne join Super Bowl Gospel Celebration lineup

Atlanta-based rapper Lecrae performed at the Tabernacle on Oct. 5, 2017, as part of his
Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Music Scene
Atlanta-based rapper Lecrae performed at the Tabernacle on Oct. 5, 2017, as part of his "All Things Work Together" tour. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

By Shelia Poole

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta rapper Lecrae and  “Unstoppable” singer Koryn Hawthorne have joined the lineup for the 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Melanie Few, founder of the annual event, said more performers will be announced for the show, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The event will be televised on BET at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.

Comic and radio/TV personality Rickey Smiley will co-host the giant “praise party” with a musical lineup that includes Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and the Winans. 

With his Grammy-winning 2014 hit album “Anomaly,” Lecrae became the first artist capture the No. 1  spot on the Gospel Albums chart along with the Billboard 200.

Hawthorne began singing in the church and later competed on “The Voice.”

Super Bowl 53: Here's a list of things to do

Her first full-length album,” Unstoppable” was released last year on RCA Inspiration to much praise. The single, “Won’t He Do It” landed at No. 1 No. 1 on the Hot Gospel Songs, Gospel Airplay and Gospel Digital Song Sales charts.

 

 
 
