Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Third Child, ‘Healthy, Beautiful Baby Girl’

By Maria Pasquini

People

Kim Kardashian West will do whatever it takes to defend her husband Kanye West.

» RELATED: Kanye West blasted after saying slavery was “a choice”

The couple’s new Twitter feud began after Rhymefest, a Grammy- and Oscar-award winning rapper and songwriter who worked with Kanye West on tracks “Jesus Walks” and “New Slaves,” accused West of abandoning his hometown of Chicago.

Responding to a diss track Drake released on Friday — in which the Canadian rapper has some harsh words for West — Rhymefest wrote, “I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned!”

“Please contact @DondasHouse,” he added, referencing the non-profit organization dedicated to providing arts education for Chicago youths, which was named in honor of Kanye’s late mother.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

After releasing his diss track “Duppy Music,” Drake also shared an image on social media of an invoice for $100,000. It was addressed to West’s music label, G.O.O.D. Music, for “promotional assistance and career reviving.”

“You’re welcome,” Drake captioned the image. While it’s unclear whether the invoice was real, Drake’s diss track came as a response to “Infared,” a song from Pusha T’s new album “DAYTONA” — which West produced — that criticized Drake for allegedly using ghostwriters to pen some of his songs.

You’re welcome. 🦉 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Following Rhymefest’s comments, Kardashian West slammed the rapper, accusing him of overleveraging “Kanye’s name” and not being able to “sustain” Donda’s House on his own.