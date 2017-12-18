Here are the 13 black-owned restaurants in Atlanta you should put on your must-visit list Busy Bee Cafe Jay's Kitchen Bar Le Petit Marché Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Atlanta is a melting pot of cultures when it comes to the food scene, and African-American influenced dishes are some of the top options served up to foodies across the city.

The black food scene is sizzling with a variety of offerings ranging from soul food to island eats, each worth biting into.

Here are the 13 black-owned restaurants in Atlanta you should put on your must-visit list.

Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW, Atlanta, 404-525-9512.

Come to Busy Bee Cafe for soul food from Cajun fried turkey wings to sweet potato souffle. The restaurant, founded in 1947, is owned by Tracy Gates. Gates told Chef Emeril Lagasse that the love cooked into the restaurant's food sets it apart from other Southern food restaurants.

BQE Restaurant & Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-996-6159.

Stepping into the BQE Restaurant & Lounge takes you back to a New Orleans speakeasy with modern day fixings. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Innovative dishes worth trying at the lounge are the red velvet chicken and waffles and The Edgewood turkey burger.

Jay's Kitchen Bar

3752 Cascade Road, Atlanta, 470-440-5090.

Come to Jay's Kitchen Bar to taste the foods offered at the recently opened restaurant. The food spot founded by music executives Jomo Hankerson and Heather Wesley serves "gourmet soul food" from fried green tomatoes to peach pound cake.

K & K Soul Food

881 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, 404-685-1073.

Family business turned renowned restaurant K & K Soul Food has been up and running in Atlanta since 1968. Southern food staples, such as collard greens, fried chicken and sweet potato pie are on the menu.

Le Petit Marché

1984 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta, 404-371-9888.

Le Petit Marché, The Little Market beat the odds when it started in 2008 during the Great Recession. The food shop offers a wide array of eats, such as sandwiches, paninis and breakfast options.

Mango's

180 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA, 404-698-3992.

Jamaican and Caribbean eats are offered at this downtown Atlanta establishment. Jerk chicken, fried tilapia salad and Jamaican patties are foods you can plan to find on the menu. If you have a sweet tooth, try the mango cheesecake or bread pudding.

Milk & Honey

5495 Cascade Road, Suite 100, Atlanta, 404-968-9266.

Milk & Honey was started by Food Network's "Chopped: Redemption" winner Chef Sammy Davis. The award-winning chef features all-day brunch and rotisserie chicken on his menu. Some of the top 10 brunch offerings include lobster gumbo & grits and BBQ pulled chicken biscuit.

Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine

177 Peters St. SW, Atlanta, 404-692-4407.

The restaurant started by singer-songwriter Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Todd Tucker has been featured on Bravo TV's "Real Housewives of Atlanta." The menu features items inspired by the "Old Lady Gang," which refers to Burrus-Tucker's family members. Expect to find Aunt Bertha's Fried Chicken and Aunt Nora's Fried Catfish Strips on the menu.

Rosie's Coffee Cafe

2330 Sylvan Road, Atlanta, 404-684-1111.

Come to Rosie's Coffee Cafe for breakfast, lunch and/or dessert. Fresh chicken salads, shrimp and grits and other eats are paired with coffee. A portion of the restaurant's profits goes to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America in memory of Rosie Gail, after whom the restaurant is named.

Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint

200 Peachtree St. NW L05, Atlanta, 404-230-5853.

Sweet Georgia's Juke Joint brings back the rich history of Southern music and food into a modern establishment. Known for its crispy crawfish tails, freshwater rock shrimp and lump crab cake, the restaurant brings a ton of flavors to its Sunday brunch and dinner. The Juke Joint also has a location at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Spice House

2247 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, 470-575-5999.

Sit down at The Spice House for foods with Caribbean notes, such as the jerk-stuffed burgers, turkey in Creole sauce and Caribbean spaghetti. Aside from the food, the restaurant also showcases live bands.

Tom, Dick & Hank

191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, 404-343-3774.

Come hungry when visiting Tom, Dick & Hank to fill up on the restaurant's Southern barbeque cuisine. Seafood, sandwiches, salads and plates can all be found on the expansive menu.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Apex West Midtown, 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta, 404-350-5500.

Soul food with a twist is offered at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. Chef Deborah VanTrece incorporates global influences from her travels into the dishes on her menu. Foods on her menu include Creole gumbo, Chef Robert's fried chicken po'boy and moonshine mussels.