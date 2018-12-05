Cardi B Announces She and Offset Have Split Just months after having baby together, Cardi says she has broken up with her husband. The 25-year-old rapper revealed the news on Instagram, saying the two "grew out of love" but remain "really good friends." Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram Cardi B, via Instagram Offset confirmed the split, commenting, "Ya'll won," on the post. The former couple secretly married last September and welcomed their d

By Robyn Merrett

People

Offset only wants one thing for his birthday — Cardi B.

» RELATED: Cardi B announces split with husband Offset

Just one week after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, announced she and her husband, 26, are calling it quits after a year of marriage, Offset shared a lengthy apology on Instagram Friday in an attempt to reconcile.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi,” Offset began.

“We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”

The rapper then addressed his recent behavior, “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

“I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi. I love you,” Offset continued.

Offset then went on to say, “Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you,” in reference to the couple’s 4-month-old baby girl.

“I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you,” Offset continued. “I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn’t f— that girl, but I was entertaining her, you know what I’m saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back,” Offset added.

Last week, the woman accused of coming between Offset and Cardi, Summer Bunni, made an emotional plea addressing the “I Like It” rapper and Cardi’s fans, claiming responsibility for her actions.

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” she claims in a video sent to TMZ. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.’”

“I feel ashamed,” she continues. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Cardi has yet to respond to Offset’s plea but did say last week in her since-deleted video on Instagram that she wants a divorce.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Although it’s not clear as to whether or not the estranged couple will get back together, Cardi recently admitted she’s learned a lot from the Migos rapper.

“I learned a lot,” she told her thousands of followers watching along on Instagram Live — which at one point included Lindsay Lohan. “I ain’t really know much about the music industry and you know my husband helped me. He made me wiser. He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot.”

As of now, the couple will focus on their baby girl. “They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” a source told PEOPLE. “Their priority is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”

» RELATED: Cardi B reveals first photo of daughter Kulture