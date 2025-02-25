Your final chance to see Katt Williams is with Toni & Tony!

Katt Williams 2025

For the first time in eight years, comedy legend Katt Williams is back in Atlanta *LIVE* AT THE State Farm Arena March 1ST 2025. Listen this week, for your final chance to win tickets.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and KattWilliamsLive.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/25 - 2/28/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Three (3) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Katt Williams on March 1, 2025 at State Farm Arena.(Minimum approx. retail value: $158.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

