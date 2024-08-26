Your chance to win Buju Banton tickets are with Monie Love

Buju Banton

Listen to the Monie Love show for a chance to win tickets to see Buju Banton on September 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/26/24 - 8/29/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) of tickets to Buju Banton on September 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $118.00 based on seating and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group