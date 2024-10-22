Your chance at Jorja Smith tickets are with Toni & Tony!

Jorja Smith

Listen to Toni and Tony in the morning for a chance to win tickets to see Jorja Smith at Coca-Cola Roxy on February 25, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/22/2024 - 10/25/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Jorja Smith at Coca-Cola Roxy on February 25, 2025 (Minimum of approx. retail value: $120.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

