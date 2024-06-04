You Could Win a Dream Vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth from KISS 104.1!

Disney - Tiana

This is magic!

KISS 104.1 is giving you a chance to win a 4-night magical vacation at Walt Disney World® in Orlando, Florida for yourself and three guests. Here’s your chance to experience all the wonder of Walt Disney World Resort, filled with enchantment and fun for everyone. Like the can’t-miss attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening June 28 at Magic Kingdom® Park. So, grab somebody, come on down and drop on in for a good time where bayou thrills meet Disney magic!

Plus, don’t miss all the excitement of the EPCOT® transformation—a celebration of curiosity, discovery and the magic of possibility. You can go with the flow at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and zip, dash and scurry on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. It’s all here, and it’s all waiting for you!





Enter below for a chance to win:

Roundtrip coach airfares for four (4).

Accommodations at the Walt Disney World Resort ®.

®. Four 4-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper option.

One Disney Gift Card with a value of $300.00. Subject to restrictions.









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/9/24–7/7/24. Open to legal GA res.; 21+. To enter, complete entry form at kiss1041fm.com/contests or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: kiss1041fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group