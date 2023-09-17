You Could Win Tickets for Stephanie Mills, Jeffery Osborne, Michael Colyar!

Steohanie Mills 2023

This week on The Frank Ski Show you could win tickets to An Evening of Love & Laughter: Stephanie Mills, Jeffery Osborne, Michael Colyar at Stockbridge Amphitheatre on September 23!

Tickets are on sale now.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/2023- 9/21/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. FIve (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to An Evening of Love & Laughter: Stephanie Mills, Jeffery Osborne, Michael Colyar at Stockbridge Amphitheatre on September 23, 2023. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

