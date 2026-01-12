You could be among the first to see Mary J Blige in Las Vegas!

Mary J Blige Las Vegas Residency

Mary J. Blige just announced her first ever Las Vegas Residency! Don’t miss Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency May 1 – 9 and July 10 – 18 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Get your tickets Friday at 10 AM PT at Ticketmaster.com

Enter below for a chance to win:

Two tickets to Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency on May 8, 2026 at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Two night hotel stay May 7 to May 9 at Park MGM

Roundtrip airfare for you and a guest.

