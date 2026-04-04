Winning Weekends: The Legends of Laughter Tour!

Legends of Laughter Tour Image

This weekend, we’re giving you a chance to win two tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour at Cobb Energy Center on April 10th. Listen to KISS 104.1 all weekend long for your chance to win!

The Legends of Laughter Tour features comedians Earthquake, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Don DC Curry.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/04/2026 - 04/05/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to The Legends of Laughter Tour at Cobb Energy Center on April 10th. (ARV: Minimum of $220.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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