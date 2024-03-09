Winning Weekend: Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Listen all weekend for a chance to win tickets to see Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton: Just for the Funk of It The Final Tour with Dumpstaphunk on May 16, 2024 at The Eastern. Tickets are on sale now at EasternATL.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/9/2024 - 3/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton: Just for the Funk of It The Final Tour with Dumpstaphunk on May 16, 2024 at The Eastern.(Minimum approx. retail value: $110.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2022 Cox Media Group