Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers!

KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers

This weekend tune into KISS 104.1 for a chance to win two tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers featuring our very own Keith Sweat, Ginuwine, Dru Hill, Joe, and Kut Klose. It’s all taking place at State Farm Arena on August 29th!

Packed with R&B legends and songs we all know and love, get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/23/2026 - 05/24/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents R&B Lovers Tour at State Farm Arena on August 29, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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