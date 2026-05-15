Winning Weekend: Your chance to win tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Eric Bellinger at City Winery

KISS 104.1 Presents Eric Bellinger

This weekend, KISS 104.1 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Eric Bellinger Live at City Winery on May 18, 2026!

Listen this Saturday to win a pair of tickets to the 5/18 9:00pm performance

Listen this Sunday to win a pair of tickets to the 5/18 6:00pm performance

Tickets are on sale now at Citywinery.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/16/2026 - 05/17/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Eric Bellinger Live at City Winery on May 18, 2026. Performance time according to on air announcement. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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