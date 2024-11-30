Winning Weekend: New Year’s Comedy Jam

New Year's Comedy Jam 2024

Listen all weekend, for a chance to win tickets to the New Year’s Comedy Jam show at the State Farm Arena on December 29, 2024! Each day we’re getting you a little closer to the stage. Keep listening for your chance to win!

Can’t wait? Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/30/2024 - 12/1/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see New Year’s Comedy Jam at the State Farm Arena on December 29, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $118.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

