Winning Weekend: The Marley Brothers

The Marley Brothers

The Marley Brothers, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, and Damian Marley are performing together on The Legacy Tour; which will stop in Atlanta at the Lakewood Amphitheatre on October 3, 2024. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

Listen to all weekend for a chance to win tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/17/2024 - 6/21/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on October 3, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $168.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group