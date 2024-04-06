Winning Weekend: KISS Summer Concert Series Takeover

All weekend, were giving you a chance to win tickets to one for the KISS 104.1 Summer Concert Series! Make sure you listen to find which show we’re giving tickets away to all weekend.
- Tamar Braxton, Silk on May 26
- KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Mr. Cheeks, Nice & Smooth on July 6
- Dru Hill, Montell Jordan on July 13
- Stephanie Mills, The Whispers on August 3
- Musiq Soulchild, Raheem Devaughn on August 17
- Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, EPMD, Chubb Rock, Monie Love on September 1
All concerts are at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre (5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126) and tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Parking is free and food/drinks are welcome.
Contest Line: (404) 741-0104
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/6/2024 - 4/7/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Twelve (12) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see shows listed in the “weekend giveaways” section of description (Minimum of approx. retail value: $115.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.