Winning Weekend: Bruno Mars The Romantic Tour!

Bruno Mars today announced The Romantic Tour, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017.

Joining Mars on April 25, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is nine-time GRAMMY® award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. and Leon Thomas.

Listen all weekend for a chance to win! Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 15 at noon.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/10/2026 - 01/11/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to the Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour on Saturday, April 25, 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. (ARV: $250.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2026 Cox Media Group