Win Tickets to See Anderson Paak Before You Can Buy Them!

Anderson .Paak announced his 2024 tour across the U.S. The tour celebrates Anderson’s GRAMMY-award nominated second studio album, Malibu, which was released January 15, 2016 to critical acclaim.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 9am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 28 at 9am local time at LiveNation.com.

Listen all week for a chance to win tickets to Anderson .Paak’s The Malibu Tour on October 13, 204 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/25/2024 - 6/28/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds 1 out 14. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Anderson .Paak’s The Malibu Tour on October 13, 204 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. (approx. retail value: $165.00 subject to change based on seating.). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

