Win It Before You Can Buy It!

Jacquees and K-Camp

Jacquees and K-Camp just announced their Us Over Dem Tour, which stop at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 4, 2026. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 24 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.com.

Listen all week, to Monie Love for a chance to win two tickets to the show!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/22/2026 - 06/26/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Jacquees and K-Camp: Us Over Dem Tour on September 4, 2026 at Lakewood Amphitheatre . (ARV: Minimum of $120.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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