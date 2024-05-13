Win Childish Gambino Tickets BEFORE they go on sale!

Childish Gambino Atlanta

Listen to KISS 104.1 Tuesday through Friday for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Childish Gambino “The New World Tour.” Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at Ticketmaster.com.

It’s all happening Monday, September 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Listen to Monie Love all week for a chance to win tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/14/2024 - 5/17/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Childish Gambino on September 2, 204 at State Farm Arena (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

