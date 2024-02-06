What’s Better Than Usher + Couple’s Massage at Spa Sydell!

Following his incredibly successful two year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run culminating in 100 sold out shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon USHER is bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile and slick moves to fans all across the globe. USHER will be traveling across the country performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from COMING HOME, his ninth studio album slated for release on February 9, via mega/gamma.


Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, February 7. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, February 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.


Listen all week for a chance to not only win two tickets to see Usher October 17, 2024 at State Farm Arena but a Couple’s Massage from Spa Sydell! Pamper your loved ones this Valentine’s!  Gift cards and e-gift cards now available at SpaSydell.com

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/5/2024-2/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena on October 17. 2024, one (1) couple’s massage from Spa Sydell (approx. retail value: $550.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

