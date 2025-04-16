We’re giving you a chance to see Marvel’s Thunderbolt before it hits theaters!

Marvel Studios Thunderbolts

In “Thunderbolts*,” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Enter for a chance to see the advance screening of Thunderbolts on Wednesday, April 30, at AMC North Point Mall at 6:30PM.

**First-Come, First-Served: Admission to this screening will be first-come, first-served, and the auditorium will be overbooked to ensure a full audience. Therefore, seating is not guaranteed. We strongly encourage you to arrive early to secure your spot in line.**

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04.16.2025 5:00am ET – 04.24.25 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com. Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 9, 2024 Sponsor will select ten (10) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Ten (10) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, Ten (10) Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) admit four movie pass to see advance screening of Thunderbolts on Wednesday, April 30, at AMC North Point Mall at 6:30PM. (ARV: Minimum of $45.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309..

