We have your first chance to win tickets to see Ella Mai before they go on sale!

Ella Mai 2026

Just announced!! Ella Mai’s: Do You Still Love Me? Tour with special guests AMA and Girlfriend Friday, August 14, 2026 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

Your first chance to win tickets are with Monie Love, then tune into Toni & Tony in The Morning for your next chance!

Tickets go on sale Friday 10AM on Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/17/2026 - 03/20/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Ella Mai’s: Do You Still Love Me? Tour on Friday, August 14, 2026 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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