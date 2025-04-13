Want to celebrate Mother’s Day Jamaican style? Monie Love has your chance!

KSCS 2025

Monie Love is helping you celebrate Mother’s Day Jamaican style, with a chance to win two tickets to the KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Mother’s Day Celebration The Return of the King Beenie Man May 11, 2025 at VyStar Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at FreshTix.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 -04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS Summer Concert Series Presents Mother’s Day Celebration The Return of the King Beenie Man May 11, 2025. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $170.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

