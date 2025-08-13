Walk with Team Monie Love for the 2025 Komen Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk!

Team Monie Love 2025

Don’t wait! Register now to be a part of Team Monie Love for the 2025 Susan G. Komen Georgia More Than Pink Walk on Saturday, October 25 at Lenox Square. Register or donate here!

Don’t miss this inspiring event where you’ll join a passionate community united in a shared vision of a world without breast cancer. Every dollar you raise supports advancements in care that will provide hope to people facing breast cancer. Learn more by visiting komen.org/georgiawalk. Presented nationally by Bank of America.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!