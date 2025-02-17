Wake up with Toni & Tony for your chance to see Avery Sunshine!

Avery Sunshine 2025

Listen all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see tickets to see Avery Sunshine at City Winery on February 25, 2025. KISS 104.1 presents Avery*Sunshine live at City Winery Atlanta on February 25th at 8pm, part of a 4 show series

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/17/25 - 02/21/25. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Avery Sunshine at City Winery on February 25, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!