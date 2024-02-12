Usher Is Taking Over All Weekday

Fresh off one of the biggest Super Bowl Performances, Usher is taking over KISS 104.1. Listen all week for a chance to not only win two tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena.

On-sale begins Monday, February 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Toni Moore and George Willborn - October 17

Valentines Day Special - Tickets to see Usher October 17, plus a Couple’s Massage from Spa Sydell

Dyron Ducati and Monie Love - October 18

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/12/2024-2/16/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Fifteen (15) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena on selected date listed above for each daypart. (approx. retail value: $400.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group