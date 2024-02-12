Usher Is Taking Over All Weekday

Fresh off one of the biggest Super Bowl Performances, Usher is taking over KISS 104.1. Listen all week for a chance to not only win two tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena.

On-sale begins Monday, February 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

  • Toni Moore and George Willborn - October 17
    • Valentines Day Special - Tickets to see Usher October 17, plus a Couple’s Massage from Spa Sydell
  • Dyron Ducati and Monie Love - October 18

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/12/2024-2/16/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Fifteen (15) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena on selected date listed above for each daypart. (approx. retail value: $400.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!