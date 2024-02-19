Usher Is Taking Over Again, All Week!

Usher just added three more show dates in Atlanta for his Past, Present, Future Tour beginning August 14th, 16th, 17th, and October 17th, 18th, and 20th. Listen all week for a chance to not only win two tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Toni Moore and George Willborn - August 17

Dyron Ducati and Monie Love - August 16

Contest Line: Contest Line: (404) 741 - 0104





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/19/2024-2/22/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Fifteen (15) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Usher at State Farm Arena on selected date listed above for each daypart. (approx. retail value: $400.00.) Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

