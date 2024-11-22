Turkey Day Payday: You Could Win a $100 Publix Gift Card!

Turkey Day Payday - KISS 104.1

We’ve got ten chances for you to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen to KISS 104.1 on Thanksgiving day from 10am til 7:15pm for your chance to win, every hour.

Here’s how you could win from KISS 104.1:

· Listen to KISS 104.1 on Thursday, November 28 at 10a, 11a, 12n, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p 6p and 7p.

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky winner every hour will get a $100 Publix Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/28/24, 10:00 am–7:15 pm. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, listen for Keyword, visit KISS1041.com or the KISS 104.1 app (free), and complete entry form w/i 15 min. of announcement. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/Listen Time. Odds vary. For prizes, restrictions, and Official Rules: KISS1041.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

