Tring to see Melanie Fiona? Toni and Tony have tickets!

Melanie Fiona

Listen to the Toni & Tony in the Morning for a chance to win tickets to see Melanie Fiona at Buckhead Theatre on May 4, 2025.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/10/2025 - 03/14/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Melanie Fiona at Buckhead Theatre on May 4, 2025. (Minimum approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group